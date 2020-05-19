Starbucks Launches Single Cup Verismo System

Starbucks Coffee Company announced today its entrance into the coffee at home market with the debut of its premium single cup machine the Verismo System. This launch marks the first at home system to provide customers with Starbucks Caffe Lattes, espresso and coffee from the same machine.

“For more than 41 years, we have been committed to bringing exceptional coffee and espresso beverages to our customers,” says Howard Schultz, Starbucks chairman, president and ceo. “We are applying that passion and commitment, once again, to the fastest growing segment of the coffee market, the multi-billion-dollar premium single cup segment, with the introduction of a breakthrough at-home Starbucks® coffee experience that is second to none. What we are bringing to market today has been impossible until now.”

The Starbucks Verismo System utilizes 100 per cent Arabica coffee and combines it with Swiss-engineered high pressure technology ensuring customers receive Starbucks quality beverages every time.

“Starbucks is passionate about coffee and passionate about innovation,” says Jeff Hansberry, Starbucks president, Channel Development. “We are entering a highly dynamic and burgeoning market at a premium position, and we will win on quality and technology.”

Customers interested in the Verismo System can find it available for purchase at Verismo.com. Starbucks expects the system to be available at participating retailers in the US and Canada as well as select international markets starting in October.

Multiple color selections fit any customer’s personality or kitchen décor such as silver, black, burgundy and champagne while its two design options offer exclusive features. The base model, the 580, is offered at $199, while the V-585 that has additional features including LED display and temperature control is offered at $399. Starbucks pods will be available where the Verismo System is sold providing signature Espresso and brewed coffee. On the other hand, Starbucks Roast Spectrum pods offer styles such as blonde, medium and dark and those who enjoy milkin their coffee can purchase Starbucks milk pods as well.

“The size of the premium single cup market is approximately $8 billion globally, having grown more than 143 percent over last year in the U.S. alone,” says Hansberry. “With more than one out of three brewers sold last year being a single cup machine, this is more than a trend.* Customers want convenience when it comes to making coffee, but they don’t want to compromise quality and flexibility, including the ability to craft both espresso beverages and brewed coffee from one machine, and that’s what the Verismo™ System delivers.”