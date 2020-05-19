Article
Top 3 most popular running shoes by Nike

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
With recent news that Nike have created the world’s most expensive sneakers, following on from the 2011 version of the Nike mag which was built to support the Michael J. Fox foundation in finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease, the company are innovating further to develop the HyperAdapt, which is able to self-lace to the shape of the wearer

Founded in 1964 and previously known as Blue Ribbon Sports (BRS), Nike has become one of the most successful sports brands in the world, developing, manufacturing and distributing sports equipment and accessories for the everyday individual and sports athletes.

Named after the Greek goddess of Victory in 1971, the company has produced key athletic products since the 1980s and has since gone from strength to strength. We take a brief look at some of Nike’s most successful products for the everyday runner.

Nike Free RN Flyknit Running Shoe

With a male and female version of the Nike Free RN Flyknit Running shoe on offer, the trainers are ideal for frequent runners, adapting to the movement of the individual, with cushioning to reduce the level of impact and pressure at every step.

Made in order to be light, with woven fabric allowing increased breathability, the flyknit technology has been adapted and remodelled upon feedback received from users, providing one of Nike’s best sellers. It is also one of their most sustainable and ecologically friendly shoes Nike has produced.

Nike Speed LunarRacer 4

Ideal for users who undertake regular races, marathons, or undergo extensive training, LunarRacer 4 trainers are another one of the iconic unisex trainers by Nike.

With a sole weight of 6 ounces, the LunarRacer is able to provide consistent support in a light design, providing effective shock absorption

Nike Zoom Rival Waffle

Also ideal for races and marathons, the Nike Zoom Rival Waffle is durable and effective in providing quality comfort, allowing the users feet to remain dry and comfortable through all weather conditions.

