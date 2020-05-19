Top 5 Mexican restaurants in America

Today is National Taco Day, where people all over the world will be indulging in their favourite Mexican dishes. Over four billion tacos were consumed last year within the US, with the Mexican restaurant sector amassing over $40 billion annually. We take a look at our favourite top five best Mexican restaurants in America which serve first-class Tacos (besides fast-food restaurant chain Taco Bell) for locals and tourists to enjoy.

1. Tacodeli, Austin & Dallas

Opening in 1999, Tacodeli offers tasty, fresh food which is sources locally and organically, with award winning salsas and starters, alongside tacos for breakfast and lunch within Austin and Dallas.

The company is set to expand with the development of a new restaurant within Houston, which will further increase their revenue.

2. Torchys Tacos, Texas and Colorado

With over 30 stores to its name, Torchy’s Tacos has risen from humble beginnings, and is at the forefront of the taco industry within America.

The company offers Taco of the Month specials, winning several awards since its inception 10 years ago.

3. Taco USA, Texas

Founded in 1978 in Houston, Taco USA has now developed into an iconic franchise, offering delicious tacos for customers from its various branches within the US by going back to scratch on ingredients and offering quality food with innovative, unique recipes.

The company has had a turbulent history, but is now run by the founder’s son Chad Byers.

4. Cosme, New York

Offering a restaurant and private dining experience, Cosme in New York provides first class quality Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant was name on the World’s Top 50 Best Restaurants in New York this year.

5. Paco's Tacos and Tequila, Charlotte, North Carolina

Offering casual, private and VIP dining, Paco’s Tacos and Tequila offers a wide variety of taco options incorporating a multitude of spices, with over 100 tequila based beverages on offer for visitors to enjoy.

