UV Pure Technologies Receives the Artemis Project Award

Toronto, ON, Canada – UV Pure Technologies, a manufacturer of technically advanced UV water purification systems for residential, industrial and municipal facilities, was recently named one of The Artemis Project’s Top 50 companies for innovative and sustainable water technologies.

UV Pure currently has more than 10,000 water treatment systems installed in North America, Australia and New Zealand, China and Brazil. Its customer base includes GE, Siemens, 3M Corporation, Premier Tech, Kinetico and Culligan. An aerospace version of a UV Pure Cross-fire UV disinfection system has been chosen by Boeing to purify water on the new 787 Dreamliner.

"The Artemis Top 50 is the water industry’s benchmark for recognizing innovation that will matter. It identifies the entrepreneurs, such as UV Pure Technologies, that are applying technology to meet the world's water challenges,” noted Laura Shenkar, principal at The Artemis Project. The 2011 competition brought together leading experts in the water industry to evaluate the technology solution, its value in application, and the companies’ core team.

UV Pure Technologies President and CEO, Rick Vansant, said, “We’re truly honoured to receive this award. It’s very rewarding to know that this highly distinguished, international panel recognized UV Pure Technologies as a Top 50 water company—one with the depth and breadth of people and technology needed to ‘meet the world’s water challenges. That’s significant.”

In addition to the Artemis Top 50 Award, UV Pure Technologies also earned distinction as a result of receiving a Frost and Sullivan 2011 Best Practices Award for North American Product Quality Leadership in the Commercial and Industrial Water and Water treatment market.

“We’re very excited by the recognition we’re receiving for our products, which offer leap-frog scale improvements in UV purification,” added President and CEO Rick Vansant, who credits part of his company’s success to Ontario’s supportive environment for water technology companies. “There is strong government policy support for R&D, an excellent network of universities and a solid supplier base. We’re well-positioned and looking forward to helping our customers (both existing and new) meet their greatest water challenges.”

