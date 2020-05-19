WesTech Engineering employees donate water purification filters to Hurricane Matthew victims

Employee-owned wastewater treatment solutions provider, WesTech Engineering, is leading an initiative to provide clean drinking water for Haiti citizens who have been affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The company has funded the purchase of 130 portable Hydraid BioSand water filters which can convert contaminated water into drinking water, supplying 15 gallons per day each. Altogether, this will supply clean water to over 1,900 Haitians every daily.

Rex Plaizier, CEO of WesTech: “Our thoughts are with the people in Haiti in the devastating wake of hurricane Matthew, which left 50 percent of them without access to safe drinking water.We hope that WesTech’s knowledge of water technologies, coupled with the company’s commitment to benefit humanity, can make a small difference in fighting the outbreak of water-borne illness such as cholera, which is so common after such devastation.”

WesTech has worked on water purification systems as early as 2010 in the wake of Haiti’s enormous earthquake, and supplied clean water for 6,000 locals. In 2012, the company donated 350 Hydraid units to 5,000 Congolese civilians during the DRC’s water supply crisis.

Allan Strong, Engineering Supervisor at Westech, said: “While hurricanes and natural disasters wreak havoc, the true cost to human lives comes in the aftermath. Through donations directly from WesTech employees, matching funds provided by WesTech, and additional funds raised by crowd sourcing, we are hoping to provide more than 400 Hydraid filters to the people of Haiti, capable of supply 6,000 Haitians with clean drinking water every day.”

