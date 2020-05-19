Article
Leadership & Strategy

WesTech Engineering employees donate water purification filters to Hurricane Matthew victims

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Employee-owned wastewater treatment solutions provider, WesTech Engineering, is leading an initiative to provide clean drinking water for Haiti citizens who have been affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The company has funded the purchase of 130 portable Hydraid BioSand water filters which can convert contaminated water into drinking water, supplying 15 gallons per day each. Altogether, this will supply clean water to over 1,900 Haitians every daily.

Rex Plaizier, CEO of WesTech: “Our thoughts are with the people in Haiti in the devastating wake of hurricane Matthew, which left 50 percent of them without access to safe drinking water.We hope that WesTech’s knowledge of water technologies, coupled with the company’s commitment to benefit humanity, can make a small difference in fighting the outbreak of water-borne illness such as cholera, which is so common after such devastation.”

WesTech has worked on water purification systems as early as 2010 in the wake of Haiti’s enormous earthquake, and supplied clean water for 6,000 locals. In 2012, the company donated 350 Hydraid units to 5,000 Congolese civilians during the DRC’s water supply crisis.

Allan Strong, Engineering Supervisor at Westech, said: “While hurricanes and natural disasters wreak havoc, the true cost to human lives comes in the aftermath. Through donations directly from WesTech employees, matching funds provided by WesTech, and additional funds raised by crowd sourcing, we are hoping to provide more than 400 Hydraid filters to the people of Haiti, capable of supply 6,000 Haitians with clean drinking water every day.”

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

water treatmentWesTech EngineeringHurricane MatthewHaiti
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI