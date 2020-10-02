Wookey joins SAP's lead Intelligent Spend & Business Network

In his new position, Wookey will work to ensure that SAP continues to lead the Intelligent Spend Management and Business Network markets while tapping into the broader SAP portfolio. This will allow customers to benefit from a completely integrated solution suite.

Wookey will report to Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP for SAP Product Engineering, and will be based in Silicon Valley.

Wookey has previously worked at SAP and was responsible for the development and support of line-of-business cloud applications. His most recent position was as executive vice president of the industry applications and platform technology teams at Salesforce. Before this, Wookey held several senior leadership roles at Oracle and has an MS in engineering sciences from the University of California, Berkeley.

“John is a recognized development expert with a proven track record of leading ERP, CRM and industry-specific application and platform technology teams,” commented Saueressig. “Integration is top priority for our customers. John’s experience guiding companies through all development phases, including business needs analysis, design, development and deployment, will help us deliver on this promise to companies that rely on SAP to run their businesses. I look forward to welcoming John back to SAP and working with him to help our customers become intelligent enterprises.”

Having previously led Intelligent Spend Management, Michael Weingartner will succeed Gunther Rothermel as President, SAP Cloud Platform, based in Seattle, Washington. Rothermel will become the head of SAP S/4HANA Sustainability.

