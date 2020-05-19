2020 Ready to Rocket list recognises tech innovators

Burnaby, BC-based Orbital Research has been recognised for its industry-leading products by featuring on the 2020 Ready to Rocket list.

A programme seeking to highlight the top tech contributors in the British Columbia market, the prestigious list identified Orbital’s exceptional growth potential and industry expertise, particularly its high-performance frequency conversion products for the SATCOM (satellite communications) sector.

Commenting on Orbital’s inclusion, Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket, said, "When we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity.

“Orbital Research is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time."

Serving the global market

Orbital was founded in 2003 by a team of highly experienced engineers, which led to the creation of a range of products, including LNBs (low-noise block downconverters), BDCs (block downconverters), oscillators and more.

The result of their combined expertise and industry knowledge has been a superior product capable of withstanding extremes of temperature and atmospheric conditions. As such, they have received widespread adoption in military, aeronautic, media and satellite applications.

The diversity of Orbital’s products has been emphasised by the support they have provided to emergency workers and the army during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognising success

Other companies included on Rocket’s diverse ICT list (the category which Orbital was placed) include Envisio, Freightera and Procurify.

The latter, a software company looking to refine the procurement process and make it easier for operators, raised $30mn in its Series B funding last year to expand its business internationally.

“The way organizations are managing their spend has evolved and changed throughout the years, and the landscape of business tools need to keep up with that evolution,” commented Aman Mann, co-founder and CEO, in an article with GeekWire.

“We are so grateful to embrace the next stage of Procurify, and to have some of the top investors and leaders in U.S and Canada believe and support our mission of reinventing the way organizations spend, to transform the Spend Cultures of businesses around the world

