COVID-19: Microsoft/Workday announce strategic partnership

As a result of Microsoft's latest strategic partnership, the two companies will be prioritising enterprise planning in the cloud and expanding the business solutions which customers can use in order to better optimise their work.

Via the partnership, Workday customers can run Workday Adaptive Planning on Microsoft Azure cloud, while Microsoft will adopt Workday Adaptive Planning for its global finance team. In addition the two companies have announced new integrations between Workday’s applications and Microsoft Teams and Azure Active Directory. The aim is to enable customers to simplify day to day tasks, foster collaboration, increase productivity and enhance security.

“Now, more than ever, planning takes center stage as companies return to the workplace, rebuild supply chains, and in some cases reimagine their businesses in our rapidly changing world,” said Tom Bogan, vice chairman of Workday. “With cloud planning at scale and even tighter integration to help customers collaborate, this partnership underscores what Workday was built for — to help customers unlock potential in their people and the business even in the most dynamic environments.”

Planning for what’s next

“At Microsoft, we’re hyper-focused on continually innovating new ways to empower every person and organization around the world with the tools and insights they need to securely drive productivity and business performance,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president of One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “In partnership with Workday, we’ll deliver new solutions that connect the people and financial insights of Workday to the cloud productivity of Microsoft Teams and cloud platform of Azure, so our joint customers can do more.”

With businesses needing to adjust and adapt to changing environments as a result of COVID-19, the environment has increased the importance of real time planning capabilities in order to make faster and more informed decisions across all business areas.

Workday Adaptive Planning provides a modern platform that combines data, people and planning together, accessible in the cloud. The addition of Workday Adaptive Planning to Azure provides increased flexibility as customer demand grows for cloud-based planning.

“Power users can trust the enterprise security and global availability of Azure to handle robust models, multiple instances and nearly unlimited dimensionality for “slicing and dicing” data in Workday,” said Microsoft in a company statement.

In addition the partnership will focus on integrations and support for easier access, collaboration and security between Microsoft and Workday applications. The two companies have announced new integrations delivering a more connected, intuitive workspace, for frictionless access for enterprise customers.

“Workday for Microsoft Teams is available to all customers on Workday HCM and Workday Financial Management today. Microsoft Azure Active Directory capabilities and Workday Adaptive Planning on Azure will be available next year,” states Microsoft.

