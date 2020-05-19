D-Link SharePort Mobile Companion Available to Canadians Today

D-Link announced today that its SharePort Mobile Companion is now available to Canadians on-the-go. The SharePort Mobile Companion is a travel router solution that connects mobile devices wirelessly to provide Internet access and/or media sharing.

“Canadians love their smartphones and tablets. We take them on business trips and family vacations because we want to stay connected and like the convenience of travelling with smaller devices. There’s nothing worse than finding out you can’t connect your tablet or smartphone in your hotel room because a wireless network is not available or reliable. The SharePortTM Mobile Companion solves this issue by allowing you to transform any wired connection into your own personal wireless hotspot. Plus, the SharePortTM Mobile Companion gives you the convenience of streaming your digital media library to multiple iPad, iPhone, or Android devices from any USB drive. It’s a versatile device that also acts as a Repeater, Wi-Fi Hotspot, or Access Point. It can even be used as a charger for your smartphone,” said Lou Reda, General Manager, D-Link.

The SharePort Mobile Companion is a compact size, approximately the size of a tablet charger, travel router that not only transforms Internet connections into wi-fi hotspots but offers a variety of features to business travellers. Directly connecting the SharePort to a wired Internet connection will allow users to provide wi-fi to multiple mobile devices, perfect for when wireless Internet is unavailable or slow. Even further, the SharePort Mobile Companion offers the option, if needed, to stream one paid account at a wireless hotspot to multiple wireless devices, saving users on cost. The SharePort could also be used as a repeater, extending wireless to cover dead zones within your own home or office.

Other features include DLNA streaming to compatible Smart TVs, as well as the opportunity to stream a digital media library—including photos, music and videos—from any USB drive straight to an Android and iOS mobile device.

Available for purchase at a retail price of $59.99, the D-Link SharePort Mobile Companion sounds like the perfect travel router solution for any business traveller away from his/her office.