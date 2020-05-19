Elbit Systems awarded $22mn contract with US Air National Guard

Elbit Systems, an Israel-based specialist in defence electronics engineering solutions, announced today that it’s US Subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America has received a contract of up to US$22mn from Support Systems Associates.

The contract will see Elbit Systems of America perform a range of avionics services for the US Air National National Guard. The company will initially receive $5mn in contracts, with the possibility to extend the fee to $22mn by 2021.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, the contract with Support Systems Associates will see Elbit Systems perform avionics engineering, design, integration, modification, test and maintenance services on the US Air National Guard’s RC-26B fixed wing aircraft. Designed for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations, the RC-26B was originally manufactured by Elbit Systems.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: "The US Air National Guard can trust Elbit Systems of America to keep their aircraft mission ready. We are committed to delivering advanced avionics that modernize the RC-26B aircraft and enhances its relevance and sustainability."

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.

The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.