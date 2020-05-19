Gabriel's heavy-duty shock products to be offered by SAF-HOLLAND

Michigan-based Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC), inventor and industry leader of automative ride control technology, has announced that Luxembourg's SAF-HOLLAND will include its heavy-duty shock products - FleetLine and GasSLX - in its Gold Line Quality Parts brand offering.

The Gold Line offering will expand the products SAF-HOLLAND supplies to the aftermarket in order to further enhance and serve its customers. Gold Line Quality Parts brand products are high-quality parts that are held at or above industry standards for cost-sensitive North American vehicles in their second life.

Carl Mesker, Vice President of SAF-HOLLAND's Aftermarket Business Unit, said: “Gold Line Quality Parts brand will allow us to offer an expanded portfolio of quality replacement part options that are readily available, and more economical than ever before."

FleetLine shocks are designed as a direct replacement for commercial OE shocks, and are built to meet or exceed OE specifications and quality standards. They feature valving rates that compensate for initial truck suspension softening to deliver top performance, as well as a pre-loaded piston ring that compensates for wear.

The Gabriel GasSLX is a premium adjustable gas shock for long-life commercial vehicles which delivers customizable comfort and control in a high-performance, durable product. The GasSLX’s gas cell design creates a physical barrier between gas and the high-temperature fluid to allow it to adapt to diverse road conditions and payloads without fade or reduced damping.

The recently-updated FleetLine and GasSLX products feature an improved anti-corrosion coating and a vastly improved misting reduction seal, thereby reducing maintenance downtime and extending service life.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here