GoDaddy expands its services by acquiring FreedomVoice

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
The world's largest tech provider for small businesses - GoDaddy - has announced its agreement to acquire FreedomVoice for $42 million, plus up to $5 million for future milestone payments. FreedomVoice considers itself the voice of small business, and its cloud services will further GoDaddy's commitment to SME success. 

A huge majority of small businesses rely on mobile devices or desktop phones to communicate with customers, but the merger of GoDaddy and FreedomVoice will improve company organisation, reach, and digital identity. 

CPO of GoDaddy, Steven Aldrich, said: "GoDaddy has 14 million customers and many of them have struggled to find affordable and simple telephony solutions. FreedomVoice is a natural fit with GoDaddy as we both share a common goal: to harness the power of the cloud to deliver products that fit the specific needs of small businesses, coupled with customized, empathetic customer care."

FreedomVoice CEO Eric Thomas added: "At FreedomVoice our mission has always been to help companies start, run and grow, and we're ecstatic to join GoDaddy who is just as passionate about helping small businesses succeed. There is great synergy between our companies and our team can't wait to get started on delivering the next generation of voice to small businesses around the world."

GoDaddy recently created a new telephony business unit to oversee the company's communication products strategy and execution, including products related to FreedomVoice. Thomas is set to become the Telephony Revenue and Integration Officer at GoDaddy.

 

 

