Hootsuite announces updates to mobile app

By sarahbaeb baeb
May 19, 2020
Hootsuite has announced major updates to its mobile app, providing users with increased publishing and collaboration capabilities.

Penny Wilson, Chief Marketing Office at the Vancouver-based social media company, said: “In today’s digital world, every second counts; there is an expectation of immediacy when customers interact with brands on social. Hootsuite Mobile helps users keep up with social, whether they’re in their office or on the road.”  

The updates, available for iOS v3 and Android v3.5 include:  

  • build brand awareness and better engage audiences with enhanced publishing - capture and publish videos or photos to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to engage audiences in a timely manner.
  • improved social media search - find user handles quickly by simply typing ‘@’ and a live search will provide the Twitter or Instagram profiles and Facebook pages.
  • better team collaboration - assign messages, share streams or approve posts from team members whether in the office, or on the go.

Hootsuite Mobile is the most widely adopted social media management solution, achieving 7.7 million app downloads since its launch. 

social media managementHootsuite canadaHootsuite Mobilesocial media canada
