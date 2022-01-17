How Virgin Media O2 improves customer network experience

Evolving network technology now makes it easier for operators to deliver lightning-fast network speeds and broad coverage. So how do the world’s leading mobile network operators differentiate their services in highly competitive markets?

Virgin Media O2 has transformed their business by connecting data from digital customer interactions to the Service Operations Center (SOC). By partnering with Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence, and adopting the Spatialbuzz™ platform for customer-driven network improvement, VMO2 empowers their customers with self-serve digital tools — and provides proactive, transparent communication to customers. As a result, the operator has emerged as a leader in the U.K. for customer network satisfaction.

Network prioritisation driven by customer data

Every mobile network operator must manage ongoing service disruptions. Most prioritise network fixes based on traditional network alarms or escalations from the call centre. However, leading-edge operators like VMO2 know that network improvements should be prioritised based on the volume and severity of impacted customers.

Spatialbuzz provides consumers with a simple interface to check their network status and receive network updates. It connects this subjective network feedback with device radio measurements, and delivers the data to the teams who need it most: the Network Operations Centre (NOC) and SOC. By putting customer experience at the heart of their network operations, VMO2 delivers network improvements where they matter most to customers.

“Spatialbuzz has made a tremendous impact on our customer satisfaction scores,” Quintanilla says. “We’re fixing and improving the things that matter most to our customers, faster. We are giving them crucial information at the right time — so that they don't even need to pick up the phone to tell us something's wrong.”

Happier customers on a better network

To the customer experiencing a disruption, clear and proactive communication means the difference between a happy customer and a dissatisfied customer. Since adopting Spatialbuzz, VMO2 has seen vast improvements in Net Promoter Score™ (NPS). Customers report a high level of satisfaction with the increased transparency of VMO2’s messaging. By communicating that they’re working on the network — often before a customer even realizes there might be an issue — VMO2 delivers both a superior network experience and a superior digital customer experience.





Ookla, a trusted partner for network improvement

Delivering a world-class network experience is more challenging than ever before. Ookla’s end-to-end enterprise solutions help operators transform wireless and fixed network measurement into actionable insights across a network’s lifecycle, from planning and building to optimisation and monitoring, to communicating performance and availability to consumers.

“We engaged with Ookla’s Spatialbuzz because we needed to find a solution for a very specific need, which was making sure that we get accurate and real-time information about what was happening with our customers,” said Quintanilla.



