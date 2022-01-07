ICC Community Development Solutions - making life easier

ICC Community Development Solutions works with local governments from Tucson, AZ to Bangor, ME and many places in between to create and implement enterprise document and records management solutions. This year, they achieved the highest customer retention rate for all Laserfiche solution providers in the US.

ICC Community Development Solutions is a subsidiary of the International Code Council, and provides software solutions for municipalities and building safety professionals. It was originally part of an organisation called General Code and has been in business for more than 20 years.

“Our solutions make it easier to get work done faster for local governments,” said Dan Foster, General Manager, ICC Community Development Solutions, speaking from their headquarters in Rochester.

The business has nearly 450 Laserfiche accounts and holds a number of parcel and land management software accounts. The New York-based company employs 25 full-time staff.

ICC Community Development Solutions migrates information to Municity - a single, hosted system that users can access, and where a local government can coordinate all their community development pertains.

Laserfiche record management is helping jurisdictions assist with documents and records, giving them ability to search, retrieve, and share files. And, you can automate processes to save time and increase efficiency.

“Our biggest metric for success is customer retention,” said Forster. This year we had the highest retention rate of all of the Laserfiche solution providers with more than 100 customer installations. We are very proud of that achievement. We also track feedback from customers in terms of their ROI as they make that information available to us.

“We're expanding our solution offering through integrations and additional software. We also have software that manages land management, permitting, parcel management, code enforcement and inspections called Municity.

“We're integrating Laserfiche with Municity and the International Code Council’s published Digital Codes Premium library, so that users of our land management software are able to directly interact with the electronic codes online. We are doing this to make the work of our customers better, easier, faster, more efficient.”

City of Tucson relies on an ecosystem of partners including ICC Community Development Solutions (formerly known as General Code CMS, LLC) who supported them with a built-in Laserfiche program at the height of the pandemic when the City was rolling out a community wireless program that allowed employees to work remotely.

“They did an amazing job,” said Collin Boyce, Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson who praised the seamless support of ICC Community Development Solutions. “The whole backend system where we validated the address, whether the person was in the coverage area or not, was designed and built by the team.”

Commenting on the challenges of working with local governments, Foster said it was not always the implementation of the software and solution, but helping people through the digital transformation process.

“Change management is probably the biggest challenge and translating that vision of being more automated, accessible and transparent, into a reality. It's also the most rewarding, you know, when we're able to make all of that happen.”