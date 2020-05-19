Israeli tech company selects St. Louis for US headquarters

GlobalSTL, a BioSTL initiative to attract companies that create high-growth economic activity for St. Louis, has recruited Israeli tech company Atomation to St. Louis where the company will work on a special pilot project for Ameren. Atomation is the fifth Israeli company recruited by GlobalSTL to locate its US headquarters in St. Louis.

"We are delighted to welcome Atomation to St. Louis," said Donn Rubin, President & CEO of BioSTL. "By leveraging St. Louis' strengths, we are able to recruit companies like Atomation that enrich our community with cutting-edge technology and talent, boosting St. Louis' standing as a global center of innovation."

GlobalSTL worked closely with Ameren to recruit Atomation to St. Louis. Atomation will develop a pilot program for Ameren that connects utility poles to the internet by installing small, low-cost sensor packs on dozens of Ameren's utility poles. The packs will help Ameren remotely monitor the integrity and health of the poles, which will allow the company to pinpoint issues in real time and respond more quickly and efficiently to any problems or customer concerns. The program is being conducted at Ameren Illinois' Technology Applications Center (TAC) in Champaign, Illinois, a testing facility dedicated to innovation and smart-grid improvement.

"Developing innovative technologies to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers is a top priority for Ameren and is consistent with our mission to power the quality of life," said Warner Baxter, chairman and CEO of Ameren Corporation and board chair of the St. Louis Regional Chamber. "We are proud to support regional economic development, we value our partnership with GlobalSTL, and we look forward to working closely with Atomation on this important pilot program."

Atomation CEO Guy Weitzman will come to St. Louis to establish the company's U.S. headquarters near its growing customer base. Also, he has recruited local talent to further scale the company's presence, creating approximately 20 new jobs.

"Compared to other U.S. regions, St. Louis has a hunger for innovation and an authentic will to implement new, practical technologies and processes," said Weitzman. "Thanks to GlobalSTL's relationships and their business development expertise, we've been connected to St. Louis clients in the agriculture, industrial automation and energy sectors with crucial technology needs – and where there are real needs, there is business potential."

The decision by Atomation reinforces St. Louis as a global innovation center and a destination for startups.

"My number one priority is bringing quality jobs to Missouri families. Atomation's decision to locate its U.S. headquarters in Missouri shows what tremendous economic growth opportunities we have," said Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. "I'm proud to welcome Atomation to Missouri, and I'm glad that they share our mission to create jobs and grow our state."

Atomation's St. Louis-based clients include Ameren, Dynaquip, and Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, among others.

