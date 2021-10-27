Leverage the Appian platform with Groundswell Consulting

“Our expertise in the Appian space gives us the competitive edge,” said Blake Templeman, Co-Founder and CEO of Groundswell Consulting Group.

“One of the most important things when leveraging the Appian platform is doing things the right way, creating the proper foundation rather than delivering a quick solution to get out the door,” said Templeman from his US-office in Virginia.

Groundswell Consulting Group is a technology consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation and modernization leveraging the Appian platform. They work with customers, both in the private and public sector to modernize and automate their business and lead to large return on investment (ROI) and enhanced experiences across the board. Their implementation process focuses on four key principles:



Innovate - Leverage modern flexible low code/BPM platforms to deliver powerful solutions that remove technical complexity

Deliver – Utilizing an Agile delivery methodology to build for scale, performance, and change

Accelerate - Using their expertise to configure custom built solutions and suite of pre-built solutions and components to deliver feature rich systems quickly kick-starting your ROI

Advise - Working as an integrated part of the customer team to make sure they are providing the right solution for the business’s evolving needs

Groundswell Consulting Group was founded four years ago by a group of executives from Appian who now advise customers on the right modernization choices to maximize their ROI. “Our customer satisfaction scores have been higher than any other Appian partner based on third-party surveys from Appian. We take a lot of pride in working with our customers and building great solutions for them,” said Templeman who has worked in the Appian space for more than 10 years.

Appian solutions

“One of the best parts about the Appian platform is that it isn't a platform built for one specific use case like CRM or ITSM.,” comments Templeman.

“This allows customers to build exactly what they need to get the most benefit from the platform. The software is low code, so it allows us to build applications much faster than other platforms in the market and especially faster than custom code. What that allows us to do is work with the customers to iterate on the solutions, making sure that we provide the exact solution that meets their needs and meets their users’ needs as well.”, comments Templeman.

Partnership with LiUNA

Groundswell Consulting Group has worked with LiUNA for many years as they invested in their Appian platform. “We support LiUNA across all of their Appian applications and as they're building new ones or enhancing existing. We make sure they're making the right decisions in a timely manner.

“One of the things that we specialize in is taking an application that hasn't lived up to expectations, built by multiple other system integrators working for a customer, and turn that application around into a massive success.

We’ve also worked with LiUNA to give their members the ability to pay online. This was done by integrating our best-of-breed payment provider and payment acceptor solution, to make sure that LiUNA can offer a secure and fully integrated solution to process payments.

We are leveraging the Appian platform and its ability to integrate with other technologies to provide the best overall solution, and also the most secure solution, for LiUNA,” said Templeman.