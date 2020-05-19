Article
Technology & AI

Lyft receives $25 million investment from Jaguar Land Rover

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Owned by India’s Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover has recently invested $25 million into car company Lyft. With Uber’s continual controversial way of working, ranging from sexism to increased concerns surrounding CEO Travis Kalanick’s ability to lead, it will be news which is bound to send Uber reeling.

The investment is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s mobility services arm InMotion and joins the recent $600 million the company has raised funding. The investment includes the company’s aim to supply Lyft with vehicles in order to join the race to build self-driving cars and undertake autonomous vehicle testing.

Sebastian Peck, InMotion’s Managing Director has said, “We are excited to collaborate with a leading platform like Lyft not only on developing premium mobility solutions but also devising innovative solutions to the transport problems Jaguar Land Rover’s customers face.”

“Personal mobility and smart transportation is evolving and this new collaborative venture will provide a real-world platform helping us develop our connected and autonomous services.”

InMotion is one of many companies taking an interest in investing in Lyft’s services and autonomous driving ambitions. Waymo and nuTonomy have also expressed interest and placed investment in Lyft’s operations, with nuTonomy working in collaboration with InMotion to develop autonomous cars in Boston through embedding nuTonomy’s technologies.

Such developments are in stark comparison with Uber, who are currently at loggerheads with Waymo, with senior figures at the company now aiming to persuade Kalanick to take some temporarily leave due to ongoing increased professional and personal scrutiny.

Uber LyftLyft investmentJaguar Land Rover LyftInMotion Lyft
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI