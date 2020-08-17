Morneau Shepell: Technology That Exceeds Expectations

Morneau Shepell works closely with organisations and individuals around the world, optmising and maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of the health and productivity of their people. Employees and colleagues all feel the benefits of the company’s extensive suite of innovative and entrepreneurial solutions.

The company’s technology, people, and processes, are all used to help organisations and businesses simplify the burden of administration, whilst also improving and increasing efficiency. Companies can also rely on Morneau Shepell’s solutions to receive industry-leading support for members.

With a holistic approach to the benefits of administration, retirement services, absence management, and employee assistance, Morneau Shepell delivers the necessary tools and expertise that are required to help organisations solve the ever-growing complexities and challenges they face.

By using the solutions provided by the company to overcome challenges and complexities, businesses and organisations can improve productivity and engagement, whilst also driving improved operations and processes in wellbeing and financial security.

As the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services, Morneau Shepell is making a difference by delivering an integrated approach to employee wellbeing. For more than 50 years, the company has provided plan administration services to a range of companies across almost every industry.

With both the public and private sectors covered, the company supports almost nine million members with its suite of administrative solutions. Morneau Shepell’s team, built up of industry professionals, IT specialists, and more, have years of expertise in their fields. The team of trusted advisors help to deliver flexible, integrated solutions and benefits to pension administration solutions, employee and family assistance, health and wellness prgorams, and recognition and workplace learning solutions.

Speaking about its strategic partnership with Morneau Shepell to Business Chief North America, OTIP’s Executive VP Stacey Rous said “Morneau Shepell has been partnering with us for over six years. They have helped OTIP through a digital transformation process by streamlining our benefits administration solution. The value of offering a single system to our members that simplifies the administration process and delivers the services that participants want and need has enhanced the experience for both administrators and plan participants.”

