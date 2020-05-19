Service Nova Scotia Introduces Cell Phone Plan Regulation

Service Nova Scotia announced today its plans to keep consumers protected when working with cell phone service providers. Introducing amendments to the Consumer Protection Act today, the proving is continuing its efforts to protect consumer rights in Nova Scotia. These amendments address public concerns that surround “long-term cell phone contracts, silent extensions, cell phone contract cancellation fees and other issues.

"Nova Scotians have told us they feel trapped in their cellphone contracts and they want changes that remove hidden fees or price jumps and allows them to switch providers if they are unhappy with the service without heavy penalties," said Service Nova Scotia and Municipal Relations Minister John MacDonell.

Legislation introduced today protects consumers by ensuring customers are able to cancel their mobile phone service contract at any time, specifically by capping contract cancellation fees at $50. Additionally, Service Nova Scotia is restricting mobile service providers from automatically renewing contracts or adding extensions without customer consent.

Other changes brought about by this legislation requires mobile service provider to provide more information about cell phone plan minimum monthly costs in their adverting, for consumers to have all of the facts when deciding which company to choose.

"Today's legislation will provide people with what they are asking for and will give clear and informed options so people can choose what's right for them and their family."

Nova Scotia is the next province on the list of Canadian governments looking to regulate mobile service providers. Quebec, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador passed similar legislation while Ontario is currently considering comparable legislation as well.