SYSPRO on digital skills transformation for Industry 4.0

Skills for the factory of the future

A common issue among manufacturers and distributors is that they embark on digital transformation without assessing their in-house resources and fail to invest the appropriate time and money in employee training and upskilling opportunities.

SYSPRO’s latest global research report ‘Realigning the links of the disconnected supply chain’ reveals only 38 per cent of manufacturers and distributors have upskilled their staff to use new systems to improve business operations in the disruptions that have been faced. The study also shows that 61 per cent of businesses had no intention of building long terms skills training programs to enable a digital workforce.

Manufacturers and distributors are simply not engaging with the new workforce, yet the new workforce is digitally savvy and could assist the business to transform.

Closing the gap between employee 1.0 and Industry 4.0

The future of work will require two types of changes across the workforce: upskilling, in which staff gain new skills to help in their current roles, and reskilling, in which staff need the capabilities to take on different or entirely new roles.

Organisations need to balance their investment in technology with the investment in digital skills. Conducting a skills gap analysis can help to identify the current skills possessed by employees and the skills needed to digitally transform.

It’s interesting to also see that with digital’s rise in the workplace there is an increase for human-centric skills. Research shows that the top jobs for the next ten years will rely heavily on human attributes like communication, creativity, flexibility, critical thinking, and innovation. So as manufacturers and distributors focus on education and training, these competencies should be considered alongside harder skills like fluency with data-driven tools for analytics and planning.

Empowering the future workforce

Digital skills education and life-long learning has become an HR priority, essential to hiring, developing, and retaining talent. If an organisation has never used ERP software before and has been using manual systems, it’s important to upskill employees to use the new software otherwise this will be a waste of resources as it won’t be used effectively to achieve desired goals.

Another shift transforming industries is the rising dominance of millennials. This is the original digital-first generation which places it, and the Gen Z generation that’s close behind it in a unique position to provide practical leadership. Digitally savvy employees can be a cohort or digital ambassadors who work with current employees in the digital transformation.

Technology itself can also be used to assist employee 1.0 in Industry 4.0. Encourage the use of digital tools like low code to support innovation. Low code tools are software application design tools that can connect to an ERP system to make it easy for employees to build, design and launch applications without the need for an in-house coding specialist. These tools can be used to improve operations across the business by transforming processes and improving efficiency.

Digital skills transformation

Like any aspect of company culture, fostering a digital-savvy mindset will take time to accomplish. The first step is to get leadership and the C-suite to not only drive digital transformation but to ensure that the workforce is also digitally transforming in the same direction.

Showing employees the objectives of upskilling and involving them in that process. For example, map out processes and challenge employees themselves to identify where for example automation could replace spreadsheets. As with digital transformation, skills transformation can be achieved through breaking down the journey into manageable parts and making it all part of the company culture. This may take time for a sustained investment but with the right strategies and easing the transition to support employees manufacturers and distributors can reap the rewards over the long-term.

Manufacturers and distributors need to realise for the industry to capitalise on digital transformation, a corresponding transformation within the workforce is required to ensure emerging skills are met. Preparing for the future of work should become an integral part of every organisation’s digital strategy as technology alters the way the work is done.

