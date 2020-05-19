What is Facebook currently developing?

Facebook has been continually updating their services in order to compete with apps such as Snapchat, with the introduction of similar features, such as enabling users to swop faces, alongside Instagram’s ‘Stories’, which is rivalling (and targeting), Snapchat’s target base.

However, believing both camera and video to be the future in which consumers interact, with messaging and calling becoming a thing of the past, Facebook is now set to compete with successful video platforms, such as YouTube, in a move similar to Apple, who have successfully launched Apple TV and also bought the rights to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in 2016 in a bid to boost current ratings further and develop the show to target a wider audience.

Facebook’s increased focused on video platforms also links with their latest development to enabling videos to automatically play with the sound on as users scroll, alongside automatically playing vertical videos, which will appeal to advertisers. The move has received positive feedback, yet is set to irk some users, who will be able to disable the sound element and mute to the videos as before.

Facebook’s new TV app, set to launch and will be available on Samsung Smart TV’S, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, will increase the company’s target audience and advertising space. The company also the aim to create even longer videos, but ensuring the content is high quality and users can watch their favourite shows without any glitches, providing premium video content.

