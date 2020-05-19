Avaya absorbs 170 patents and applications with Spoken Communications purchase

Digital communications giant Avaya continues to acquire businesses post-financial restructuring, buying Spoken Communications and a portfolio of 170 patents and patent applications.

Spoken specialises in contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions and customer experience management applications built on conversational artificial intelligence.

Avaya says the acquisition will make it easier for customers and partners to do business with the company by integrating numerous features that would otherwise have required third party implementation.

Jim Chirico, president and CEO of Avaya, commented: “This acquisition is the latest example of how Avaya is now moving at cloud speed and investing for the future to provide our customers and partners with the innovative cloud solutions they need.

“We welcome the members of the Spoken team to the Avaya family, and look forward to building great success together.”

Avaya and Spoken have been working in a co-development partnership for more than a year, meaning several of its cloud solutions are market-ready today.

This includes Spoken’s IntelligentWire contact center automation solutions. IntelligentWire uses AI and deep learning technologies on live voice conversations to reduce after-call work, drive more intelligent responses and gain deeper insight into customer sentiment and experience.

Last year Avaya entered bankruptcy, but has since vowed to be a viable long term business after securing a crucial restructuring of its finances.