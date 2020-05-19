Article
Cadillac Fairview to build $800mn building in Toronto

By Olivia Minnock
May 19, 2020
Cadillac Fairview and the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario are to build a 46-storey office tower in Toronto.

Set to open in 2020, the building is set to house the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan as well as additional tenants yet to be secured.

Situated in downtown Toronto, the building will contain 1.2mn sq ft of office space, 12,290 sq ft of retail space and 339 parking stalls, according to Canadian Business.

 Cadillac Fairview is wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which currently has its main office in North York. Recently, Cadillac Fairview has invested a total of $1.5bn in office projects.

Toronto currently houses the tallest commercial building in Canada, the 355m, 72 storey First Canadian Place. You can read our full list in May’s Business Chief.

 

