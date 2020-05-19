Article
Corporate Finance

Canada welcomes contactless vending machines

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian National Vending Alliance will partner with technology for PayRange to support cashless payments, according to Finextra.

Vending machines will incorporate PayRange’s BlueKey dongle, which will allow users to make cashless payments through its app. Money can be transferred onto the app via payment cards and Apple Pay.

This partnership follows a recent collaboration with US vending machine provider American Food & Vending, to add cashless functionality with the BluKey dongle. PayRange’s recent partnerships suggest that there is an ongoing demand for cashless functionality in the vending machine sector.

Mobile payments are also becoming more common, but face limits such as loyalty to traditional payment methods and inconsistent use among merchants.

Evan Bakker, research analyst for BI Intelligence,  has compiled a detailed report on mobile payments that forecasts the growth of in-store mobile payments in the US. He analyses the performance of major mobile wallets Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [Business Insider]

 

contactless payments CanadaApple Pay CanadaEvan BakkerEvan Bakker Business Insider
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI