Canada welcomes contactless vending machines

The Canadian National Vending Alliance will partner with technology for PayRange to support cashless payments, according to Finextra.

Vending machines will incorporate PayRange’s BlueKey dongle, which will allow users to make cashless payments through its app. Money can be transferred onto the app via payment cards and Apple Pay.

This partnership follows a recent collaboration with US vending machine provider American Food & Vending, to add cashless functionality with the BluKey dongle. PayRange’s recent partnerships suggest that there is an ongoing demand for cashless functionality in the vending machine sector.

Mobile payments are also becoming more common, but face limits such as loyalty to traditional payment methods and inconsistent use among merchants.

SOURCE: [Business Insider]