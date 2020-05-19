Article
Corporate Finance

Canada’s CCL buys the firm behind the UK’s new £5 notes

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Innovia, the company that makes the UK’s £5 polymer bank notes, has been bought by Canadian company CCL.

CCL, which makes a wide range of labels and packaging, sees the acquisition as a ‘highly strategic opportunity’ according to a recent press release. The deal is worth C$1.13 billion (US$842 million) with CCL acquiring the British company from a consortium of UK-based private equity investors managed by The Smithfield Group LLP.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and CEO of CCL, said: “This transaction is another transformative acquisition for CCL, propelling the company to world leadership in the disruptive, fast growing polymer banknote market while strengthening our depth in the materials science arena.”

Innovia has recently been in the spotlight thanks to the small amounts of tallow in its notes. This caused outrage among vegetarians, vegans and religious groups in the UK. 132,000 people signed a petition to remove the notes from circulation. Some Sikh and Hindu temples have already banned the notes.

The transaction between CCL and Innovia is subject to regulatory and change of control approvals. Closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Mr. Martin concluded: “CCL’s 2017 pro-forma annual sales are forecast to exceed $5.0 billion post close. The transaction will be financed from existing capacity in our revolving credit facility and a new US$ 450 million, two-year term loan provided by a syndicate of banks led by Bank of Montreal. At closing our expected pro-forma net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio isestimated at a conservative 2.5 times, with additional balance sheet liquidity of approximately $700 million.”

This is the latest deal in a string of takeovers of British companies by foreign firms, with many taking advantage of the sharp fall in sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the December 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Mergers and acquisitionsInnoviaUK £5 noteCCL
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI