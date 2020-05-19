Article
Corporate Finance

CME Group to acquire NEX for $5.5bn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US financial firm CME Group has announced that it has agreed to acquire London-based NEX Group in a deal worth $5.5bn.

CME Group, renowned as being the world’s largest futures exchange and the owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, will pay approximately $14 per share for NEX, consisting of $8 in cash and 0.0444 CME Group shares that are currently valued at $158.84.

See also:

“At a time when market participants are seeking ways to lower trading costs and manage risk more effectively, this acquisition will allow us to create significant value and efficiencies for our clients globally,” said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy.

“Building on NEX’s deep roots in Europe and Asia and CME’s strong technology platform, we will transform our international profile and broaden our distribution network in spot and futures FX products as well as cash, repo and futures products in US Treasuries.”

Michael Spencer, CEO of NEX, will join the CME Group Board of Directors upon closing of the acquisition, remaining with the newly combined company as a Special Adviser who will be tasked with easing the merger.

“The combination of NEX and CME will be an industry-changing transaction,” said Spencer. “The technology and innovation opportunities will be diverse and extraordinary.”

The transaction is forecast to complete in H2 2018 once the necessary approval is given from both NEX shareholders and regulators.

Mergers & AcquisitionsCME GroupNEXMichael Spencer
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI