Article
Corporate Finance

Economists optimistic about recovery

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Gray skies will clear up, or so say a National Association of Business (NABE) survey of 48 leading economists. The survey by the NABE panel says it expects the economic recovery to remain on track and grow 3.1 percent in both 2010 and 2011.

 

"We see a healthy expansion under way, although it will take time to reduce economic slack and repair damaged balance sheets," said Lynn Reaser, President of NABE and Chief Economist at Point Loma Nazarene University.

 

As for what will spur the economy’s growth, NABE estimates that corporate earnings will grow 15 percent this year. The survey says that the recovery will continue to happen without a huge increase in jobs. It expects unemployment to dip to 9.6 by November of this year with an increase of 103,000 jobs per year.

 

The stock market will climb significantly in 2010 and 2011 with an increase of 23 percent over the next two years. Surveyors also said they expect the housing market to recover as home prices are expected to rise 1.6 percent in 2010, 2.6 percent in 2011.

 

"Businesses are in position to take up some of the slack because of rebounding profits. Our economists believe improvement in sales and profits will cause them to put out the hiring signs relatively soon," added Reaser.

 

For more, http://www.nabe.com

Economic recoveryjobless recoveryleading economists surveyLynn Reaser
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI