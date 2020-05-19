Article
Corporate Finance

Hyperblock Technologies to acquire CryptoGlobal for $106mn

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian cryptocurrency mining firm Hyperblock Technologies Corp. has announced that it is set to acquire a fellow industry player, Toronto-based CryptoGlobal, in a deal worth $106mn.

The acquisition will see Hyperblock paying $0.74 per CryptoGlobal share, equating to a 48% premium on the company’s unaffected share price, as of 29 March, of $0.50.

See also:

“Combining HyperBlock's large-scale Mining-as-a-Service model with CryptoGlobal's existing mining, custodial storage and crypto trading businesses, creates a strong foundation for both organic growth and growth through acquisition,” said Hyperblock CEO Sean Walsh. “We are poised to become a global leader and consolidator in cryptocurrency mining and asset management.”

The combined company will operate over 21,000 combined operation crypto mining servers using its 28MW of existing utilization, with the potential ability to grow to over 90MW.

As part of the deal, CryptoGlobal’s Cofounders Rob Segal and James Millership will be placed in leadership roles at the combined company, with Segal also set to be appointed to Hyperblock’s Board of Directors.

Mergers & AcquisitionsHyperblock TechnologiesCryptoGlobal
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI