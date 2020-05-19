Article
Corporate Finance

Icahn Enterprises to sell Tropicana Entertainment for $1.85bn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Icahn Enterprises, a holding company owned by investor Carl Icahn, has announced that it is set to sell its casino business unit Tropicana Entertainment for a total $1.85bn.

Six of the eight casinos that it currently owns and operates will be sold to Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $1.21bn, whilst casino operator Eldorado Resorts will pay the remaining $640mn, leasing the properties from GLPI for a 15-year period.

See also:

“The acquisition of these assets demonstrates the Company’s continued commitment to pursuing accretive growth opportunities,” said Peter M Carlino, CEO of GLPI. “Eldorado is a highly-respected operator of a large and diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets with a strong track record of successful acquisitions.

“We are excited to work with them to successfully complete this acquisition and look forward to additional opportunities to expand our relationship in the future.”

Icahn Enterprises revealed that the deal does not include the company’s Aruba casino and resort located in the Caribbean that is set to be sold in a separate deal.

The transaction in question is set to close in H2 2018.

Carl IcahnMergers & AcquisitionsIcahn Enterprises
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI