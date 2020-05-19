Article
Corporate Finance

J M Smucker acquires Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in $1.9bn deal

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ohio-based foods manufacturer J M Smucker has announced that it has agreed to buy pet food company Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in a deal valued at $1.9bn.

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition is the maker of the Rachael Ray Nutrish – a leading brand within the fast-growing pet foods market.

See also:

“Ainsworth Pet Nutrition is an excellent strategic fit for our Company, as the Rachael Ray Nutrish brand adds another high-growth, on-trend brand to our pet food portfolio,” said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer. “Their team has done a tremendous job growing this business, building Nutrish into one of the most recognizable premium pet food brands in the United States.”

The transaction will consist of a $1.7bn fee that will be funded with debt, alongside an estimated $200mn in tax benefit.

“Smucker's decision to acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition validates the power of the Ainsworth company mission,” said Jeff Watters, President & CEO of Ainsworth.  “At Ainsworth, our goal has been to improve the lives of pet families everywhere by making high quality pet food accessible to all pet parents. This single-minded focus has resonated with consumers and will continue to resonate under Smucker leadership.”

This deal follows General Mills purchase of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $8bn in late February, as processed food makers continue to move into the pet foods industry, with the market currently valued at $30bn in the US and growing.

Mergers and acquisitionsAinsworth Pet NutritionJ M Smucker
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI