Larry King Joins Black Iron as Advisor

Black Iron announced today its retainment of Larry King as special advisor. In a move to strengthen its international portfolio, Black Iron hopes to benefit off of King’s international advisory and awareness services.

King recently retired from his 25 year long position at CNN as host of “Larry King Live.” Recognized globally as a prestigious broadcast interviewer, King has interviewed a number of prominent athletes, actors, writers, politicians and foreign dignitaries. As Black Iron is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company whose operations are mainly located in the Ukraine, King's particular insight into Russia and the Ukraine through memorable interviews with government officials will be heavily utilized.

“We are very excited to have Larry King join the Black Iron team to help augment our international profile. Larry will provide valuable insight into international affairs, but more importantly, he brings an extensive network of relationships both in Ukraine and abroad. Larry's connections and experience will help Black Iron on many fronts, including raising the profile of Ukraine and Black Iron's project as attractive investment opportunities," said Matt Simpson, President and CEO, Black Iron.

Black Iron has been working hard on advancing its 100 per cent company owned Shymanivske project located in Krivoy Rog, Ukraine. This particular project’s existing infrastructure is expected to allow for quick development and production timeline. Adding King to its arsenals should allow the Shymanivske project to prove even more fruitful.