Article
Corporate Finance

Marathon to acquire Andeavor in $23bn deal

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp has agreed to buy fellow US refining company Andeavor in a deal valued at $23bn, making Marathon the leading refiner in the US.

The transaction will see Marathon paying $152.27, or 1.87 Marathon shares, per Andeavor share, equating to a 24.4% premium compared to Andeavor’s unaffected stock price as of 27 April.

See also:

“This transaction combines two strong, complementary companies to create a leading U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company, building a platform that is well-positioned for long-term growth and shareholder value creation,” said Gary Heminger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon.

The acquisition comes at a time of strength in the US shale oil market with the country having become the world’s leading fuel exporter, trading more than 3mn barrels per day of petroleum.

The merger is expected to provide operational synergies including a geographically diversified portfolio, particularly within the Permian Basin - the largest oilfield in the US - that will enable Marathon to better serve its customers across a broader range of markets.

“As the largest refiner by capacity in the U.S., with a best-in-class operating capability and a strong capital structure, the combined company will be exceptionally well-positioned to deliver on its synergy and earnings targets,” said Greg Goff, Andeavor’s Chairman and CEO.

“We look forward to working together to deliver on the full potential of this powerful combination.”

Mergers & AcquisitionsOil & GasmarathonAndeavor
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI