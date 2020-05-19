Article
Corporate Finance

Scotiabank to buy Jarislowsky Fraser in $950mn deal

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Toronto-based Scotiabank has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire leading Canadian investment management company Jarislowsky Fraser in a deal worth CAD$950mn.

The merger will see Scotiabank adding Jarislowsky Fraser’s $40bn in assets to its own existing portfolio - a significant step in the commercial bank’s attempts to expand its institutional and wealth management unit.

See also:

“This transaction aligns with our strategic commitment to diversify our global wealth management business by building out a platform of rigorous, process‐driven investment capabilities for institutional investors across our footprint in Canada and the Pacific Alliance,” said Brian Porter, President and CEO at Scotiabank.

Jarislowsky Fraser’s existing management team will continue to lead the company’s business, with the head office of the 62-year-old firm set to remain in Montreal, Quebec.

“With its existing distribution footprint, Scotiabank is uniquely positioned to preserve the legacy of our firm and enable the next generation of growth,” said Stephen A. Jarislowsky, Founder of Jarislowsky Fraser. “We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and to enhancing our investment capabilities to meet their needs today and in the future.”

The transaction will include an earn out clause, whereby $56mn in Scotiabank shares may be provided to Jarislowsky Fraser dependent upon achieving certain growth targets.

ScotiabankMergers & AcquisitionsJarislowsky Fraser
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI