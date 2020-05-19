Siemens Canada Purchases Prairie West Technical Services

Siemens Canada announced its purchase of Regina-based, electrical maintenance firm Prairie West Technical Services. The acquisition helps to support Siemens' existing mining and oil & gas customers in Saskatchewan and advances the company's technical capabilities in the province. Prairie West, one of the largest electrical service organizations in Canada, specializes in engineering solutions for the utility, industrial, commercial and institutional electrical markets.

"This deal is a triple win for Siemens, our customers and for Prairie West," says Michael Gross, Country Sector Lead, Industry Sector, Siemens Canada. "It affirms our long-term commitment to the province of Saskatchewan and provides a base to deliver Siemens' technical products and services to local customers, as well as adding more than a dozen skilled technicians to our Ontario team. It also allows Prairie West the resources needed to enhance local market needs."

"Siemens Canada will maintain and grow the current Prairie West workforce employed at locations in Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and in Sudbury, Ontario. We feel the employees at Prairie West are the greatest asset of the deal and we hold them in the highest regards," said Gross.

"Prairie West is a successful business with strong customer ties, and we're confident that we'll continue to provide the highest standard and continue to expand our service offerings as part of the Siemens technology portfolio," says Lee Eady, Director of Operations, Prairie West Technical Services.

As part of the agreement, Siemens acquires Prairie West's state-of-the-art Regina repair facility, the most modern and best equipped Electrical Motor Service Shop in Saskatchewan. Siemens also plans to upgrade the existing repair facility in Sudbury, Ontario to the same high-level of capabilities.

Prairie West's areas of service include: on-site mechanical and electrical services; solutions for rotating apparatuses; remove, repair and replacement of electric motors; on-site repair & rewinding of large motors and generators; warranty service; motor management programs; new, surplus and refurbished motor sales; Predictive Diagnostic Technologies, and a full range of crane services.

