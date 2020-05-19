Telus acquires Alarmforce’s Western Canadian assets

Canadian telco Telus has acquired the operations of AlarmForce industries located within the regions of British Columbia (BC), Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Telus has purchased the AlarmForce from BCE Inc. in a deal worth approximately $66.5mn, despite the communications and media company formally known as Bell having only recently acquired Alarmforce.

“This acquisition offers Telus a unique opportunity to leverage Telus’ robust fibre and wireless networks and expertise to continue to enhance connected home, business, security and health services for their customers,” said Telus.

The deal will see Telus taking on a portfolio of 39,000 customers, equating to approximately 40% of Alarmforce’s entire customer base within Canada.

Further, the company will also look to integrate Alarmforce’s employee based within BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan regions.

Despite these significant changes, BCE has said that there will be no immediate change for AlarmForce customers and that both BCE and Telus will work together in the venture to ensure a smooth transition process.