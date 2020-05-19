Article
Corporate Finance

Telus acquires Alarmforce’s Western Canadian assets

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian telco Telus has acquired the operations of AlarmForce industries located within the regions of British Columbia (BC), Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Telus has purchased the AlarmForce from BCE Inc. in a deal worth approximately $66.5mn, despite the communications and media company formally known as Bell having only recently acquired Alarmforce.

See also:

“This acquisition offers Telus a unique opportunity to leverage Telus’ robust fibre and wireless networks and expertise to continue to enhance connected home, business, security and health services for their customers,” said Telus.

The deal will see Telus taking on a portfolio of 39,000 customers, equating to approximately 40% of Alarmforce’s entire customer base within Canada.

Further, the company will also look to integrate Alarmforce’s employee based within BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan regions.

Despite these significant changes, BCE has said that there will be no immediate change for AlarmForce customers and that both BCE and Telus will work together in the venture to ensure a smooth transition process.

BellTELUSBCEMergers & Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI