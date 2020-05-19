Article
Tiny acquires majority stake in Pixel Union

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
The Victoria-headquartered technology holding firm, Tiny, has acquired a majority stake in the California-based design agency, Pixel Union.

Pixel Union offers a range of web services, such as designing theme for online platforms and building sites, BetaKit reported.

Tiny founded the business in 2009, but later sold a majority stake in Pixel Union to Teligence Capital in 2014.

“It’s clear that ecommerce is the future, but many people miss just how early in the story we still are. In 2018, only 14 percent of total retail sales happened online,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chairman and managing partner of Tiny.

“That volume is set to more than double in the next decade, and we want to help make that happen.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have this renewed mandate from Tiny and the other shareholders as we pursue our strategy of developing integrated products and services that empower Shopify merchants,” added Ben Moore, CEO of Pixel Union.

“We believe strongly in Shopify’s mission, its team and its product, and we are committed to supporting both Shopify and its customers as they continue to build the future of ecommerce.”

