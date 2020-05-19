Article
Corporate Finance

TransCanada acquires Columbia Pipeline Group

By Sudarshan Sitaula
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

North America’s natural gas industry is becoming smaller and more vertically integrated. Today TransCanada Corporation revealed a $13 billion USD agreement deal to acquire Columbia Pipeline Group, majorly increasing the company’s reach in the United States.

Columbia Pipeline Group owns several key regional U.S. assets stretching throughout the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and down into the Gulf Coast. As part of the TransCanada portfolio, these assets will give their parent company several strategic advantages.

"The acquisition represents a rare opportunity to invest in an extensive, competitively-positioned, growing network of regulated natural gas pipeline and storage assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale gas regions," explains Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and chief executive officer, in announcing the merger. "The assets complement our existing North American footprint which together will create a 91,000-kilometre (57,000-mile) natural gas pipeline system connecting the most prolific supply basins to premium markets across the continent. At the same time, we will be well positioned to transport North America's abundant natural gas supply to liquefied natural gas terminals for export to international markets."

This transaction also comes with advantages for Columbia Pipeline Group and its shareholders, as the company also noted in the announcement.  

"This transaction delivers tremendous value to our shareholders and places Columbia Pipeline Group within a leading energy platform that can maximize the value of our strategic positioning and deep inventory of transformational growth projects," added Robert C. Skaggs, Jr., CPG's chairman and chief executive officer.

The acquisition is expected to close within the latter half of 2016, following shareholder approval. 

TransCanadaMergers and acquisitionsOil and Gasexploration
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI