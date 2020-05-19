Article
Corporate Finance

UPS to invest $500mn in Canadian operations

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading supply chain operator UPS has announced that it is set to invest $500mn into its Canadian operations in the aim of adding more 1,000 new jobs and over one million square foot of facility space to its existing regional business.

This will add to the company’s existing network of 12,000 employees across Canada, in addition to its 1,100 UPS Access Point locations and 63 facilities.

See also:

“UPS is the kind of company we want in Canada, one that invests in its people and creates better opportunities for hard working folks to get ahead,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am thrilled they will expand their Canadian operations, invest in our economy, and create so many good, well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians.”

 The investments will include the construction of a new $125mn, 180,000 square foot automated sortation hub in Montreal, with the building of this having already begun.

Further, having committed to running half of its fleet on alternative fuels by the end of 2018, UPS Canada will continue to focus on its sustainability practices throughout this new investment venture.

“UPS is committed to investing in the infrastructure, workforce and technology that will help Canadian businesses grow and enable Canadian consumers to acquire their goods efficiently and sustainably,” stated Christoph Atz, president, UPS Canada.

UPSinvestmentsupply chain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI