UPS to invest $500mn in Canadian operations

Leading supply chain operator UPS has announced that it is set to invest $500mn into its Canadian operations in the aim of adding more 1,000 new jobs and over one million square foot of facility space to its existing regional business.

This will add to the company’s existing network of 12,000 employees across Canada, in addition to its 1,100 UPS Access Point locations and 63 facilities.

“UPS is the kind of company we want in Canada, one that invests in its people and creates better opportunities for hard working folks to get ahead,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am thrilled they will expand their Canadian operations, invest in our economy, and create so many good, well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians.”

The investments will include the construction of a new $125mn, 180,000 square foot automated sortation hub in Montreal, with the building of this having already begun.

Further, having committed to running half of its fleet on alternative fuels by the end of 2018, UPS Canada will continue to focus on its sustainability practices throughout this new investment venture.

“UPS is committed to investing in the infrastructure, workforce and technology that will help Canadian businesses grow and enable Canadian consumers to acquire their goods efficiently and sustainably,” stated Christoph Atz, president, UPS Canada.