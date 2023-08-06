Despite seeing its year-on-year value decrease by 8% to US$35.4 billion, UPS remains the most valuable logistics brand in the world.

That’s according to the latest research from Brand Finance which, every year, puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500.

The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector.