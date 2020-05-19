Article
Digital Strategy

Air Canada Cargo becomes first airline to be acknowledged with IATA award

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has made Air Canada Cargo the first airline to receive a new worldwide certification for the safe transportation of live animals.

The award, The Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CIEV Live Animals) Certification, has been granted following the successful conclusion of the verification process at its Montreal facility.

Tim Strauss, Vice President, Cargo said: “Air Canada Cargo is a trusted carrier for thousands of animal shippers worldwide and has followed the IATA Live Animal Regulations (LAR).”

“We expertly handle complex shipments, from rescued dogs, endangered animals travelling between zoos for conservation efforts and of course family pets.”

See more:

“We are honoured to have been selected to participate in the CEIV Live Certification program and are proud of the team at Air Canada Cargo for achieving the industry's first ever certification, which reinforces our position as an industry leader.”

The award demonstrates that Air Canada Cargo is running to its full capabilities in the transportation of live animals.

Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President in Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security, said: “I want to congratulate Air Canada for their great leadership in achieving the first CEIV Live Animals certification in the world.”

IATAAir Canada Cargo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI