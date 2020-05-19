Article
Delta, WestJet launch new transborder agreement

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Leading US airline Delta has signed a new agreement with its Canadian industry counterpart WestJet, establishing a joint venture that will provide the customers of both companies with access to transborder routes throughout the US and Canada.

The latest announcement deepens the existing partnership between the two companies who previously signed an MoU at the end of last year.

"Delta's future is global and together with WestJet, we can augment the two airlines' capabilities and bring together our strengths in this important trans-border market," said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. 

"Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits. The JV will provide an unmatched passenger experience for customers travelling between the US and Canada."

The venture is expected to provide transborder services to more than 30 key cities across the US and Canada, serving more than 95% of US-Canada demand, providing customers of both airlines with more options and an enhanced overall experience.

