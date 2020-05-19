Hudson’s Bay (HBC) announced today the rebranding of the company’s logo to celebrate its past, present and future. Launching a new, streamlined logo, Hudson’s Bay believes this rebrand will highlight a modernized brand for the Canadian retail marketplace while reflecting the company’s history which spans more than a century.

This logo rebrand is the first for Hudson’s Bay since 1965. The logo features the company’s classic full name in its word mark that will be highlighted on all marketing and media materials, online and in-store displays. Hudson’s Bay is also introducing a full-dress logo which celebrates the company’s heritage with the coat of arms that will be used exclusively for packaging and select materials. The full-dress logo is a combination of crest illustration by Mark Summers and sleek design by Lipman.

"We're very proud to say that Hudson's Bay is continuing to advance in 2013, not only with our new business ventures, but with our updated look," says Tony Smith, Creative Director, HBC. "We've taken what is a very meaningful two-pronged approach to the redesign: maintaining our heritage while modernizing the new Hudson's Bay Company. It's a throwback to our remarkable history and an image for the direction we're heading in."

HBC believes the logo will represent the pride the company has in its “true Canadian accomplishment.” Hudson’s Bay expects this rebrand to stand as a testament for the company’s longevity as well as promising future success.