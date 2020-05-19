Article
Digital Strategy

[Infographic] Social Media Marketing—Is Your Business Keeping Up?

By Shane Watson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

While it may have begun as a platform for consumer interaction, social media quickly injected itself into the corporate world. According to a study by Social Media Marketing University (SMMU), nearly 75 percent of businesses reported an increased investment in social media compared to 2013.

“Just as consumers review a company’s website before choosing to do business with them, they are increasingly reviewing companies’ social media profiles,” says John Souza, founder of SMMU.

Is your business staying ahead of the curve?

 

 

Infographic – Cost of Social Media
Infographic – Cost of Social Media

 

Social MediaBusinessMarketingInfographic
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI