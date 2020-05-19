Article
Digital Strategy
[Infographic] Social Media Marketing—Is Your Business Keeping Up?
By Shane Watson
May 19, 2020
While it may have begun as a platform for consumer interaction, social media quickly injected itself into the corporate world. According to a study by Social Media Marketing University (SMMU), nearly 75 percent of businesses reported an increased investment in social media compared to 2013.
“Just as consumers review a company’s website before choosing to do business with them, they are increasingly reviewing companies’ social media profiles,” says John Souza, founder of SMMU.
Is your business staying ahead of the curve?
Infographic – Cost of Social Media
