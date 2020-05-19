Article
Digital Strategy

Netflix bids $300mn for Regency Outdoor Advertising

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Reuters, Netflix has placed a $300mn bid for a Los Angeles-based billboard company named Regency Outdoor Advertising in what would be the company’s largest acquisition to date.

Regency Outdoor owns a number of billboards in top locations including outside LA International Airport, the UCLA Campus and the Los Angeles Angels Baseball stadium.

See also:

Reuters reveals that Netflix has already used the billboards to advertise a number of its originals series titles including The Crown and Stranger Things.

Last year Netflix made a number of announcements that set a marketing trend for the online digital streaming company whereby it would be ramping up its strategy. Such announcements include the company’s decision to raise its membership prices to fund more in-house content, its acquisition of Millarworld, and its planned expansion into airline operations this year.

By placing greater emphasis on its marketing and production operations, Netflix added 8.33mn subscribers in the latest quarter – figures that greatly exceeded any expectation, taking the company’s market valuation above $100bn for the first time.

“We had a beautiful Q4, completing a great year as internet TV expands globally,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

“In 2017, we grew streaming revenue 36% to over $11 billion, added 24 million new memberships (compared to 19 million in 2016), achieved for the first time a full-year positive international contribution profit, and more than doubled global operating income.”

netflixMarketingRegency Outdoor AdvertisingBillboard
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI