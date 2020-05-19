One & Only Palmilla: 5-Star Luxury in Los Cabos

The Mexican coasts offer many paradisiacal places, with long beaches of delicate and pale sand and views of the Sea of ​​Cortez and the North Pacific Ocean.

However, few places offer a true experience of luxury, rest and entertainment for the senses. One & Only Palmilla is one of these few: an oasis of tranquillity and variety of 5-star service where you can enjoy the privileged environment that the peninsula of Baja California Sur offers in the municipality of Los Cabos, on one of a select number of swimmable beaches in the region.

The history of One & Only Palmilla goes back to 1956, when Don Abelardo Rodríguez, the son of President Abelardo Rodríguez Luján, built a luxurious 15-room resort in the area, intimate and secluded from the hustle and bustle of the region. Being only accessible by private yacht or plane, Don Rodríguez hosted illustrious guests such as John Wayne, Lucille Ball and the former President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Currently, the resort has numerous rooms, suites, chalets and villas where guests can enjoy their stay in the way most suited to their tastes, that celebrities including Cindy Crawford, John Travolta or Steven Tyler have enjoyed.

The range of amenities and options that guests can enjoy is impressive: spas, beauty salons, fitness and a wellness centre, and a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, as well as various aquatic activities.

The municipality of Los Cabos is renowned for the vigour and impetus of its beaches, and the surroundings allow to enjoy diving, swimming, kayaking and surfing: the new One & Only Palmilla programme, Art of Luxury Surfing, invites participants to take classes with famous surfers like Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Although the variety of services and entertainment is unique, the expertise and luxurious experience of One & Only Palmilla is truly revealed within its restaurants. The jewel of the crown is SEARED, managed and led by the two Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Agua by Larbi, with the renowned chef Larbi Dahrouch at the helm.

