Shoppers Drug Mart names Aphria as its medical cannabis supplier

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Canadian Cannabis producer Aphria has announced a new partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart that has seen it named as the leading pharmaceutical retail chain’s new medical marijuana supplier.

“We have an impeccable record cultivating and producing high-quality, medical-grade cannabis,” said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria. “These traits make us a strong partner for an organization looking to serve and support Canadian patients.”

The deal marks Shoppers Drug Mart’s first move into the medical marijuana market, having planned to do so for a number of months.

The partnership will see 12 of Aphria’s branded medical marijuana products stocked within Shoppers Drug Mart’s online platform, provided that Health Canada approves its parent company Loblaw’s application to become a licensed producer.

Although Loblaw applied for the license in October 2016, the company is still yet to have this approved by the relevant authorities.

The products will not be stocked within the company’s stores, with regulations currently restricting the sale of cannabis products within retail pharmacies.

The agreement marks the latest partnership in a flourishing Canadian Cannabis industry, with the likes of CanniMed and Aurora Cannabis having also made significant deals in recent weeks.

LoblawCannabismarijuanaAphria
