American Airlines to Hire 1,500 Plus Flight Attendants

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
American Airlines announced today its plans to hire more than 1,500 new flight attendants over the next year. Beginning its recruitment process in November, its first new flight attendants will start training in January 2013.

"For the first time in over a decade, American is seeking to add more than 1,500 new flight attendants who we believe will bring new perspectives to the airline," said Lauri Curtis, American's Vice President – Flight Service. "We value our flight attendants and appreciate the important contributions they make to our company every day. We look forward to welcoming new faces and working together to bring a fresh energy to our team, while at the same time giving current flight attendants the opportunity to move up the seniority list and reducing the number of current flight attendants who have to serve on reserve."

 

It may seem a strange time for American Airlines to hire new flight attendants while under bankruptcy protection, but the opportunity comes from the “overwhelming response” of long-tenure American Airlines flight attendants that have accepted a buyout package in which they will be compensated for leaving the company during its transition. American Airlines expects to incorporate an aggressive training schedule and establish a new flight attendant contract.

Job openings will be posted in November on aacareers.com. The hiring process will start in early December. 

