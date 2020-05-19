The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf welcomes JJ Smith

Californian coffee giant, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, has announced the appointment of JJ Smith to the position of Vice President of Franchise Operations & Business Development.

The company has evolved enormously since its inception in 1963, both in the US and internationally. The first Chinese branch opened earlier this year, following multiple shop launches in Japan, with around 700 openings in other territories set to occur over the next 10 years.

Smith has worked in the food and drink industry for many years, managing renovation, concept building, construction, financial analysis, and oversight for many nationally-recognized brands. He has spent the past 12 years as Director of Operations for B. Good restaurants, Chief Operations Officer at NE Frog Pong, LLC (DBA Pinkberry), and multiple operations and business development leadership roles at Dunkin' Brands Inc.

Smith will oversee the franchise operations team, development, and speciality sales team for The Americas. His role will ensure franchise compliance and brand consistency with all company standard operating policies and procedures, reporting to President and CEO John Fuller.

Fuller said of this move: “We are thrilled to promote JJ into his new role, as he has become an integral part of our management team. As a member of our executive team, we know he will contribute with his vast franchise experience helping implement new business programs, as well as help us implement our plans for continued expansion.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here