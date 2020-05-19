COVID-19 strengthens the case for sectoral collaboration

COVID-19 is a crisis that is virtually unprecedented in modern times and one in which no-one really knows what the long-term impact will be.

What is clear, though, is that COVID-19 is a global challenge and one that will require collaborative thinking and an innovative approach to address it.

Just as forward-thinking businesses are harnessing the value of networks of people closest to them, to help generate ideas and solve challenges together, so must governments around the world work more closely with each other and the private sector.

Co-creation in business

One of the really powerful benefits of innovation and co-creation is that they allow a business to ride out periods of disruption. It does so by embracing the theory that no one person has all the answers and many organizations realize that the solutions they’re looking for may lie outside the business.

This has never been truer than it is during the COVID-19 crisis.

Businesses all over the world are having to rethink how they deliver products and services, how they manage their employees and how they interact with customers, suppliers, partners and more. Many will need to pivot dramatically to stay open.

Businesses are unlikely to get the inspiration for ideas that will help them by focusing on their usual methods.

An innovative approach is essential, as is canvassing the thoughts of as wide a group as possible, while the really smart companies will put together a process for managing the outpouring of ideas.

Collaboration for the global good

While every country is at a different stage of COVID-19, it is truly a global issue. Any response will require widespread collaboration and co-creation at all stages, whether that is working on ways to address COVID-19 itself or ways to manage the aftermath.

SEE ALSO:

This idea has already been kickstarted but needs more involvement. During a recent call with the Italian Prime Minister, China’s President proposed the construction of a ‘Health Silk Road’ to help co-ordinate global efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Such open collaboration has become the norm for many businesses, with firms willing to take ideas from employees, partners, customers and more, and also providing the ways and means for them to collaborate.

World leaders must put political differences aside and work with each other and with business to tackle COVID-19.

A more collaborative approach to leadership

There is a need to put political differences aside at a country level too and leaders should call upon the collective group that best understands what they are going through.

Why shouldn’t President Trump, draw on the expertise of former presidents such as George W Bush and Barack Obama? The input and ideas of elite politicians with experience of leading during previous crises would be invaluable in terms of how COVID-19 is managed.

The world is in crisis right now and we need more collaboration than ever across society. Collaboration and co-creation bring many benefits to businesses and government departments all over the world. COVID-19 has only made the case for collaboration even stronger.

By Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku